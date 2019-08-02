United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Upped Stake; Saba Capital Management LP Raised Position in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA)

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 337.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 298,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The hedge fund held 387,234 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 88,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 546 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 674,336 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.35M, up from 668,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 800,041 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,295 shares to 231,688 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability reported 109 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 1,959 shares. 1.01 million were reported by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc invested in 40,855 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,689 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 2,864 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited stated it has 26,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 71 shares. Bangor Bancorporation holds 3,866 shares. 20,465 are held by Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca accumulated 2,700 shares. Hussman Strategic owns 20,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 1.36M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Com owns 2,343 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.