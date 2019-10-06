United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered by $8.08 Million Its Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Share Value Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Position by $18.11 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.25 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 78,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 883,950 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.29 million, down from 962,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palestra Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3.51% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 84,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 22,202 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.13% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 59,791 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 6,269 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.05% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 77,779 shares. Moreover, Coatue Lc has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 428 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 36,300 shares. 9,600 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.21% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “New York Times Is Thriving On Growing Digital Subscriptions – Forbes” published on February 11, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “How Uber Got Lost – The New York Times” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27,744 shares to 714,450 shares, valued at $131.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 234,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 158,911 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co reported 6,670 shares. Stillwater Capital Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,351 shares. E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Nexus Investment Mngmt has 6,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr invested in 8,998 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc reported 31,000 shares. Bridges Mgmt invested in 22,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Invest Llc has invested 1.49% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge has 2,566 shares. The New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiverton Asset Limited Com holds 46,116 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 1.84M shares. Macquarie Gp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 178,114 shares. Research Mgmt Com reported 35 shares.