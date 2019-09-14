United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Advent Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 43,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.72 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H And reported 54,683 shares or 5.52% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 8,565 shares. 1,732 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Meritage reported 15,949 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nwi Management Lp has 12.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,806 were reported by Sns Financial Gru Limited Liability Co. Dorsey & Whitney Llc owns 1,852 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Prtn owns 119,712 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 1,995 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atika Capital Management Lc has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.2% or 43,663 shares. 17,380 were reported by Palisade Asset Ltd Liability. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc invested in 15,146 shares. Dearborn Lc accumulated 47,660 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 3.78% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 111,598 shares. Private Tru Na owns 6,262 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Putnam Ltd Llc reported 6,420 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 29,467 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has invested 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 29,004 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel invested 2.89% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hallmark Capital Incorporated reported 20,560 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (Prn) by 7.82 million shares to 12.59M shares, valued at $21.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 11.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn).

