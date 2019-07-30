United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 20,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.60 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99 million shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,963 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 2.37M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tekne Management Lc reported 644,253 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,599 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 17,823 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,704 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.04% or 743,800 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company invested in 160,000 shares or 1% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). S Muoio And invested in 0.39% or 6,138 shares. 338,860 are owned by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware. 4,751 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 15,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,941 shares to 333,641 shares, valued at $56.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 57,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,562 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

