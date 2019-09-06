United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $385,170; Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Value Declined While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lifted Holding by $1.98 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 335,195 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6,991 shares to 23,049 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank invested in 0.08% or 5,192 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has 7,800 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has 6,622 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.39% or 83,131 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 504,847 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Baillie Gifford Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 261,591 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,859 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.50M shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 1.85% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,971 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 198,643 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management invested in 3.44% or 69,292 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ancora Advisors Ltd Company owns 66,196 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Run Cap Advisors LP stated it has 45,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 2,457 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 19,206 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Geode Capital Ltd Co stated it has 450,506 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 26,801 shares in its portfolio. Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company owns 5,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 118 shares. 378,383 are held by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 20 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares to 61,743 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,430 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).