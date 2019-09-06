United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Upped Centurylink (CTL) Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 5.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 1.70M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packard Co by 27,534 shares to 55,316 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 156,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

