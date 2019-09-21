United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Huber Capital Management Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $720,000

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 24,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 2,017 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Earnest Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 384 shares. Mairs And Pwr owns 911,752 shares. Df Dent Co invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cardinal has 18,198 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.24% or 1.17 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 112,592 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2,265 shares. Murphy Capital Inc holds 34,286 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 1,785 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First holds 137,651 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.56% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lpl Financial Lc reported 941,776 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 174,157 shares. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma reported 13,861 shares. 4,450 are held by Weybosset Rech And Mngmt Lc. 4,114 were reported by First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,092 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,804 shares. 9,320 are owned by Nelson Roberts Inv Llc. 66,325 are owned by Millennium Ltd Llc. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 12,004 shares stake. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.51% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 569 shares.

