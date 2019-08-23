United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Its Holding; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Increased by $2.30 Million Its Position

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 61,811 shares traded or 295.44% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 45,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 346,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, up from 301,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.95M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Cap holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,158 shares. Tctc Limited Com reported 49,844 shares stake. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Duncker Streett & Company has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 555 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 186,917 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laffer Invs reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.38% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca owns 20,465 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Financial Advantage Inc holds 400 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 584,944 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 7,848 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,675 shares to 5,670 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,900 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 121,479 shares to 320,017 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Euro (IEUR) by 285,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 50,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,249 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd holds 0.05% or 37,328 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 19,236 shares stake. The New York-based Karpus Mgmt has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 42,582 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,916 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 26,671 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 11,329 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 250,857 shares. City Of London Management invested in 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Cap Management Lp has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).