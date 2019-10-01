United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Stake; Sivik Global Healthcare Position in Seattle Genetics Com Stk (SGEN) Raised by $1.73 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 14,487 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 9,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 654,143 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk (SGEN) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 680,123 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares to 30,388 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,240 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Limited Co holds 2,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,107 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 169,876 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd accumulated 67 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc reported 2,450 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust has 5,747 shares. 15,671 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd Co. Prentiss Smith & Co invested in 4.28% or 63,592 shares. Orrstown Inc holds 0.06% or 425 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co has 152,940 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 1.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hap Trading Ltd Co reported 12,348 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 40,335 were reported by Baxter Bros Incorporated. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4,350 shares. 5,230 are held by Leisure Cap Mngmt.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com Stk (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pinnacle Associate reported 591,999 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 216,959 shares. Group Inc stated it has 2,668 shares. Addison Cap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 6,622 shares. M&T Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 17,794 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 349,613 shares. First City Capital owns 0.22% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 4,350 shares. Interest Limited Ca accumulated 21,224 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 15,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Yale University, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,801 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.88% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

