United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $14.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 42,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 99,175 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 141,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares to 564,658 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexo Corp.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.