United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Its Stake by $471,195 as Share Price Rose; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shares Rose While Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Its Position by $1.34 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 2.73 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 932,278 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year's $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V. F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 4,170 shares to 126,951 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 162,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

