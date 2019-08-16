United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake by $2.85 Million; Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Position by $10.78 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 538,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6.82 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.51 million, up from 6.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 224,766 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.43M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 14,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,473 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 85,637 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M&T Bank & Trust has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 440,072 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 60,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Management has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bellecapital Intll Ltd owns 3,088 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Corporation owns 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,050 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornercap Counsel reported 2,056 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Srb stated it has 6,590 shares. Dupont owns 11,200 shares. Invest House Llc accumulated 19,500 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 81,317 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 213,445 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $119.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 305,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).