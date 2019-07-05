United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Boosted Holding; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $18.22 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 98.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 246,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,958 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 249,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 210,715 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 02/04/2018 – BMO CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI SPEAKS ON BTV; 28/03/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – OREZONE GOLD CORP ORE.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1 FROM C$0.85; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal’s quarterly earnings beat market expectations; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enjoys Record U.S. Results; 06/03/2018 – MORTGAGE CO OF CANADA HIRES EX-BMO BANKER TEJANI AS PRESIDENT; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS BUSINESS MIX ‘WELL MATCHED’ WITH U.S. ECONOMY; 26/03/2018 – CAPSTONE MINING CORP CS.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 25,652 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,178 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 128,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.31. About 972,715 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,494 shares to 571,412 shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "Is it Time to Buy This Canadian Banking Giant?" on June 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "TFSA Investors: Become a Millionaire by Loading Up on Canada's Best Banking Stocks" published on June 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: "TFSA Top Pick: This Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) ETF Is a Gift That Keeps On Giving!" on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "BMO Downgrades Camping World: 'We're Concerned About The Overall Direction Of The Company'" published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Bank of Montreal hits U.S. profit goal in months instead of years" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17B for 10.43 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,275 shares to 11,447 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).