United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $9.40 Million as Market Value Declined; As Power Integrations (POWI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Cut Its Stake by $2.77 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 84,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.32 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.11. About 579,926 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 40,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, down from 355,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 7,115 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,424 shares. Indiana And Invest Mngmt accumulated 8,595 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Pettee Invsts holds 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,350 shares. Columbia Asset holds 26,725 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 17,047 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 342,773 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 229 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M Securities has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackenzie owns 1.90M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp reported 556,629 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,539 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.7% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 515,700 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,550 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 90,436 shares to 91,221 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 23,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.62 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 21,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $56.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95M for 57.89 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 27 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. Bailey Doug had sold 1,481 shares worth $97,128. WALKER CLIFFORD sold 1,600 shares worth $104,281. Shares for $103,496 were sold by Barsan Radu. The insider BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold $607,349. $122,920 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by George William. 2,075 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $135,147 were sold by NAYYAR SANDEEP.