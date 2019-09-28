United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 661,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.33 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 839,837 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KULR Technology Group Announces Partnership with Leidos to Supply NASA with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution for International Space Station – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Leidos inks $445M Air Force IT contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Already an Industry Leader, Leidos Looks to Break Out Further – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos to Provide US Army Intelligence Aircraft Support Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.