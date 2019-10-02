United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Raised Its Position by $569,178; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Market Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Increased Stake by $20.41 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 287,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.88 million, up from 778,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 256,476 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,343 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 2.49 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 6,074 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 69,250 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 388,902 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 250,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag holds 98,136 shares. Blackrock reported 1.98 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 321 shares stake. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 57,493 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 774,153 shares in its portfolio. 62,105 were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 19,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). North Run Cap Lp has invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13,112 shares to 388,244 shares, valued at $47.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 54,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation Ho.

