United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Stake; Harris Corp. (HRS) Stock Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.53 Million Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 702,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.98M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 1.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 9,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 92,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 357.98% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 13/04/2018 – Sen. Cornyn: Cornyn, Manchin, Tillis, Harris Introduce Bill to Improve GEAR UP College Success Program; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 04/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Rochester Employees Assemble Hygiene Kits for Local Charities during United Way Campaign Kickoff; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wyoming County Selects Harris for P25 Phase 2 Network; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Capital Advisors’ David Harris Recognized by Barron’s

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Service Incorporated owns 87 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 24,630 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Federated Pa stated it has 125,853 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,865 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Schroder Grp has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wheatland Advsr Incorporated reported 26,782 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 29,878 shares stake. Management Professionals reported 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,221 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.25% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 13.49 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 62,086 shares to 132,668 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 705,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).