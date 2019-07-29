United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Carret Asset Management Increases Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,496 are held by First Tru Advsr Lp. Strs Ohio holds 624,690 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.06% or 17,956 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.06% or 430,617 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated has 1,600 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,132 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 303,525 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 8,307 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 10,643 shares in its portfolio. Financial Engines Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pggm Investments holds 288,100 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 291 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 37,444 shares. Moors Cabot reported 42,078 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 2.52 million shares. 2,007 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 33,376 shares. Community Tru And Invest Com reported 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Synovus Financial reported 0.23% stake. Lsv Asset reported 8,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 144,925 shares. Amica Mutual holds 22,739 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De has 399,694 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.94% stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 157,366 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 643,627 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,116 shares to 44,282 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 18,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).