United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Pnc Financial Services (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $850,340 Its Position

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 362,952 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 18,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 290,721 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bank Options Pop as Financial Shares Slump – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc owns 5,639 shares. Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati Casualty reported 10,000 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,373 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 11,241 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,222 are owned by Saturna Cap Corp. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 0.74% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 24,495 shares. Farmers Trust owns 16,222 shares. 16,397 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 20,239 shares. 93,067 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,938 shares. First Bancorporation reported 73,563 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.24M shares. Jlb holds 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,205 shares. Kingfisher Llc stated it has 3,594 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Monroe Savings Bank Mi holds 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,770 shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 861,963 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 79,117 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 1,369 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 42,078 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 80,397 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 130,486 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has 21,585 shares. Veritable LP holds 25,157 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 400,595 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.80 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr owns 100,523 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 28,808 shares to 58,883 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.50 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.