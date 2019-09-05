United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Cut Its Position by $475,080 as Stock Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Raised by $928,115 Its Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.31 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.41B market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $9.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 9.98 million shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial reported 4,784 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 132,812 shares. Dillon And Assocs owns 23,834 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Freestone Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 49 are owned by Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc. The Korea-based Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,991 shares. Schroder Grp holds 29,269 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 26,559 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 7,520 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Loomis Sayles Lp has 5.09M shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Expands Into Cloud: Q2 Results Thursday After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares to 15,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,835 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,939 shares to 19,211 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 17,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.83 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.09% or 740,976 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 466 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 625,471 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments owns 8.94M shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Barrett Asset Management Llc invested 0.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,350 shares. Tctc Limited Co owns 49,844 shares. Hamel Associates accumulated 54,511 shares. 223,193 were reported by Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Company. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn has invested 1.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fjarde Ap has 258,686 shares.