United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Raised Stake by $2.46 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $23.06 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Gru Ut holds 0.56% or 37,207 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whitnell & invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. 250 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Macroview Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 639 shares. Professional Advisory accumulated 154,178 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,614 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn owns 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,408 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.28% or 351,611 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.79% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 736,398 shares. Weybosset Research &, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability stated it has 5,268 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 3,410 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

