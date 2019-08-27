United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Raised Stake by $2.46 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.91. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.26. About 496,528 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares to 13,294 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,216 shares. Da Davidson And owns 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,559 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 645 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1.67 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 80,953 shares. Moreover, Nbt Bancshares N A New York has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 879 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 254,680 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sageworth Com owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 78 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 102 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 32,497 shares. Kentucky-based Central Retail Bank Trust Com has invested 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reliance Of Delaware reported 11,746 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.16% or 128,735 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Llc has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

