United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Raised Its Position by $2.46 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increased Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,119 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Lc has 0.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,094 shares. Bristol John W New York holds 540,858 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 64,511 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advisory Research reported 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Long Road Investment Counsel reported 18,019 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 58,417 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 25,000 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Solutions Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,273 shares. 8,423 are owned by Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability has 2.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 1.42% or 105,410 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 10,728 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.