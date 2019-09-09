United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Position; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Holding

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc invested in 0.35% or 16,892 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 68,200 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Frontier Inv Company holds 46,235 shares. 109,657 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Finemark Bank & Trust holds 2.83 million shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Company invested in 3,594 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edmp has 14,543 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 6,745 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 21,288 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

