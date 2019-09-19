United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $4.78 Million as Stock Price Rose; Insulet (PODD) Holder Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 1.76M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 59,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 183,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, down from 242,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.15. About 378,647 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,177 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $26.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 12,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46M for 950.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PODD shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 64.10 million shares or 5.45% less from 67.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 47,890 shares. 183,300 are owned by Banbury Prns Limited Liability. Osterweis holds 0.4% or 46,860 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 3 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 45,766 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited Co invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 2,349 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 6.17 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Envestnet Asset invested in 21,901 shares. 8.88 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Llc. 3,886 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Diversified accumulated 0.01% or 1,934 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

