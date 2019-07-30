United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Cut Holding by $510,489; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $13.30 Million as Stock Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99 million shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 875,531 shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.38M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.27 million shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $78.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 7,489 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 860,001 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 65,568 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alta Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,964 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 188,479 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Co reported 4.10 million shares stake. Fdx Advsr holds 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,970 shares. Jensen Management stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus accumulated 0.11% or 6,500 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.99 million shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.1% stake. 21,288 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited.