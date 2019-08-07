United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Lowered Position by $5.80 Million; Allstate Cut Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $436,791 as Share Price Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 7,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 5,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 1.35M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.49M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Corbyn Inv Mgmt Md stated it has 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montag A Associate reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 20,021 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Hldg Inc has 22,813 shares. Korea accumulated 0.14% or 277,460 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% stake. 1St Source Bankshares invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Primecap Ca has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 5,261 are held by Private Tru Na. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 520,456 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 850 shares. Charter Tru reported 1.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 1.04M shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $53.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “”C” the REAL difference our CEREAL and bars can make – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6,249 shares to 8,925 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 342,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0.57% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moody Natl Bank Division accumulated 34,642 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 825,776 shares stake. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gru holds 121,751 shares. Blackrock holds 25.94M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1.88 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Brandywine Ltd Liability owns 272,720 shares. 26,245 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Jane Street Gp Incorporated owns 56,953 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 10,976 shares in its portfolio.