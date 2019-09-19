United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $483,585 as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,839 shares to 26,414 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 38,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

