United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Share Price Declined, Principal Financial Group Increased Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 33,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 32,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $295.21. About 114,528 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc holds 1,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Meeder Asset invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Prudential stated it has 5,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,026 shares. Natl Asset Management accumulated 1,405 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,698 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 207 are held by Assetmark. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc has invested 0.16% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,555 shares to 460,567 shares, valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,112 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,894 shares to 411,802 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

