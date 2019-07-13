United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Position by $567,210; Korea Electric Power (KEP) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 861,963 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, down from 867,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54 million shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 251,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,506 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 902,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 138,469 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 288,540 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

