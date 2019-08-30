United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $875,457; Jensen Investment Management Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 101,461 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 131,342 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

