United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Cls Investments Lifted Its Stake by $545,676 as Stock Price Declined; Argent Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Marten Transport LTD (MRTN)

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 83,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 50,996 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 134.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 4,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,583 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video)

More notable recent Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heartland Express Achieves Remarkable OR Improvement In The Fourth Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marten Transport, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRTN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Truckload Carriers’ First Quarter Results Don’t Appear To Be In Jeopardy After The J.B. Hunt Report – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Marten Transport Has Limited Downside, Fair Valuation, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares to 46,305 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,385 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MRTN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.52 million shares or 0.29% more from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 289,871 shares. Ls Invest Ltd stated it has 1,172 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Mutual Of America Ltd Co has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 1,105 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) or 2.43M shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 106,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 1.25 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 10,836 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.04M shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 45,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 68,672 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7,109 shares to 31,650 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 29,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,039 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony owns 6,251 shares. Assetmark reported 3,054 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 34,821 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 50,271 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 143,168 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Community Tru & Inv Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Btim owns 504,847 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 30,114 were reported by Addenda Capital. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameriprise Fincl has 3.39 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 8,080 shares.