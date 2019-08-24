United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding by $9.53 Million; Shares Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 186,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 237,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 1.93M shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 75,743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 47,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership reported 84,100 shares stake. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 15,298 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Co accumulated 9,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation accumulated 98,459 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 0% stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 19,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 26,938 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 12,987 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 258,700 shares to 307,200 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 165,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 14,797 shares. 16,504 are held by Smith Salley & Assocs. Cordasco Fincl invested in 0.02% or 159 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru Company invested in 2,330 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Da Davidson And Commerce holds 116,460 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Field Main Bancorp invested in 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,077 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Resource owns 8.75 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Grimes Co invested in 0.69% or 78,504 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.11% or 58,016 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 1.07 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).