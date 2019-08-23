United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 1.05M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $33.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.38. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Davidson Advsrs invested 1.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company reported 5,407 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 80,397 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs holds 10,172 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Keystone Planning invested in 44,483 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,016 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 1,988 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,533 shares. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,038 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,788 shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & Co accumulated 4.41 million shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 676 shares or 0.56% of the stock. South State Corp has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 915 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 905 shares. Moneta Group Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Associates holds 6.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 0.92% or 827 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,394 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 323 shares. Strategic Services accumulated 0.06% or 255 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Ltd Com has 187,396 shares.