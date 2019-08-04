United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Holding by $1.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Pura Vida Investments Has Increased Position in Icu Med (ICUI) by $2.03 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $255.95. About 105,152 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,787 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.