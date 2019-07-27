United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.00 Million; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.51 Million

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 84.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 22,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,842 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 81,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares to 166,785 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 33,137 shares. 99,797 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.9% or 40,855 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 99,292 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 146,863 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Regal Invest Limited Liability Co owns 2,343 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd reported 180,393 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated. Citigroup owns 498,009 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested in 1.15% or 78,345 shares. Impala Asset Lc reported 0.17% stake. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 311 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 0.09% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. 13,416 are owned by Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc. Southpoint Cap Advsrs LP holds 2.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 500,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 26,588 shares to 190,384 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 16,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,039 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).