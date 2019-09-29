United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Cut Stake

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 8,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,673 shares to 48,925 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 65,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,024 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 65,887 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $65.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 81,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

