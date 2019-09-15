United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Its Holding by $356,998; Montgomery Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $597,960 as Market Value Declined

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,950 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 20,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.52% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 54,990 were reported by Grace & White. Parsec Fincl Management stated it has 0.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kbc Nv reported 134,259 shares. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 2.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 410,100 were reported by Old Republic. Beacon Capital Incorporated reported 1 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 6,898 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ally holds 0.64% or 36,000 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management holds 0.26% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 121,862 shares. Charter holds 95,906 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,000 shares to 9,413 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 25,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.