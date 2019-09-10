United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Cut Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Aviva Plc Has Increased by $9.96 Million Its Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 40,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 847,259 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.49 million, up from 806,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $233.89. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 1.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,787 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $75.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 170,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,546 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 965 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 7,505 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 4.47M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker has 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 41,247 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 61,725 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redwood reported 63,540 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 189,523 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 93,657 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Lau Associates Ltd Llc holds 9,520 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc accumulated 0.12% or 43,560 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 31,725 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.03% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Co owns 4,409 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 233,717 shares to 233,817 shares, valued at $66.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 99,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.