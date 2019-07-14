United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Schaller Investment Group Maintains Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,393 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16M, up from 174,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.04% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,300 shares. 14,561 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. 1.78M were accumulated by Rivulet Capital Lc. Iowa Bank has invested 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.17% or 3,668 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 110,810 shares. First Manhattan reported 700 shares. 11,325 were reported by Arga Inv Mngmt Lp. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 276,058 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,462 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Motco stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 1.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iberiabank holds 0.62% or 47,448 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited invested in 32,587 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 13,377 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 13,124 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 71,742 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 103,853 shares stake. Hudock Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 644 shares. Alabama-based 10 has invested 2.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Auxier Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 26,078 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).