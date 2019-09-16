United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Symons Capital Management Cut Clorox Company (CLX) Stake by $300,645

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc analyzed 1,965 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 59,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 61,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,424 shares to 11,216 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.