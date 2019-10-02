United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.55 Million; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $426,000 as Share Value Rose

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 1.65 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.14M shares to 15.60 million shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 11.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.06M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

