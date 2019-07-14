United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Increased Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 32,568 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Svcs has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.1% or 6,880 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Partners reported 3.48M shares. Century Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 2.61% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 263,100 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 57,875 shares. Blair William & Il holds 276,777 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,973 shares. First National Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,652 shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,807 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Company has 3,080 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 8,232 shares to 21,979 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 20.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 69.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rh (Prn).

