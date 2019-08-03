United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $385,170; Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped Its Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stake by $900,000

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 507,727 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Agrees to Help Turkish Group Build 300 Megawatts; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC. LOSES BID FOR DELAY IN TARIFFS ON PANELS; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – 364 MWP OF PROJECTS AWARDED 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH AVERAGE PRICE OF 118.15 BRL/MWH (ABOUT US$35.58/MWH); 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR LAUNCHES 35 MWP PROJECT IN KARNATAKA, INDIA; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Acquires a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project in Argentina

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth invested in 1.76% or 102,498 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated holds 0.43% or 8,597 shares. Nexus has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,500 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,307 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everett Harris Com Ca reported 924,458 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Co Ltd stated it has 331,477 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 128,311 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 37,444 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 16.01 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. 9,178 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability. Us National Bank De accumulated 399,694 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 26,614 shares to 89,188 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 21,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

