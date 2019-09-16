United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Position; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Cut Position

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 90.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 70,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 77,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $194.39. About 974,728 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1450% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $121.97. About 1.36 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duff & Phelps Company has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Koshinski Asset Management owns 2,091 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 2.05M are held by Jensen Mgmt. Charter Tru Com owns 95,906 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.22% or 8.72 million shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 14,487 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt has invested 3.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 7,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 3,525 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc has 2,460 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 407,533 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability owns 2.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 103,528 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 30,640 shares. Guardian Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,400 shares to 370,800 shares, valued at $25.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.11% or 6,826 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 37,892 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.57% or 21,682 shares. Pettee Incorporated invested in 6,273 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners owns 40,323 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.52% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mechanics Financial Bank Department accumulated 0.15% or 3,624 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 31,639 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 30 were accumulated by Jcic Asset. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.45M shares. Argent Trust Com accumulated 8,265 shares or 0.15% of the stock. U S has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,078 shares. 1,836 are held by Parkside Comml Bank Tru.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.05 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJH) by 3,634 shares to 8,001 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).