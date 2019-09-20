United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted by $1.99 Million Its Stake; Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 13,080 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $778,000, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 1.10M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 173,508 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 840,849 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 5,342 shares. 33,073 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Atria Invests Ltd stated it has 148,326 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.06% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 642,974 shares. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 152,539 shares. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 13,821 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 0.25% or 964,058 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 5,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% or 508,407 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.04% stake. Covington Management owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 2,065 shares stake.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 6,424 shares to 100,687 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Svc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $552.74 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

