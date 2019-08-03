United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Stake; Cott Que (COT) Holding Has Boosted by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 511,376 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 111,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Shares for $499,004 were bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26. Shares for $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P.

More important recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca published article titled: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was released by: Twst.com and their article: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Gp invested in 0% or 16,647 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 86,053 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 382,220 are held by D E Shaw. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 84,275 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 768,000 shares. Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 349,630 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 14,500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 2.70M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 588,695 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 148,980 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 81,113 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 31,255 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 2,517 shares stake. Banbury Lc invested in 5.18% or 1.23M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 778,123 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 5,192 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 151,876 shares. North Star Management has invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Financial Advantage holds 400 shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 10,078 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 33,137 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connors Investor Ser Inc has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Somerset holds 0.02% or 274 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horan Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 57,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested in 3,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,594 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 292,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.