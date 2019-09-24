United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Parsons Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $388,001; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.72M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,870 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 10,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 258,408 shares. Haverford Finance Ser Inc reported 4,890 shares. Srb stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.29M are held by Omers Administration. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company accumulated 38,840 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,921 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 90,299 shares. Blue Chip invested 2.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Holt Cap Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp holds 0.16% or 5,375 shares. First Personal Serv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.17 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Stonebridge Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loomis Sayles Communications LP reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,497 shares to 77,918 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners L by 18,783 shares to 74,432 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ser Lta accumulated 3.68 million shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.21% or 21,946 shares. 150,932 are held by Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability. Northside Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,011 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.21 million were reported by Fjarde Ap. White Pine Cap Ltd owns 33,228 shares. M Kraus And Co owns 17,303 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 186,577 shares. 35,823 were reported by Sigma Counselors. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0.63% or 25,424 shares. Northeast Mgmt reported 190,891 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.6% or 131,164 shares. Gfs Advsr Lc accumulated 47,060 shares or 1.03% of the stock.