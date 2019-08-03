United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While M Holdings Securities Trimmed by $475,080 Its Stake; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Has Cut Its Position by $336,918

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $42.97 during the last trading session, reaching $717.82. About 477,506 shares traded or 156.22% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,116 shares to 44,282 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 57,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 8,664 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Endurance Wealth reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lockheed Martin Mngmt Co invested in 41,600 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt accumulated 60,125 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1St Source State Bank stated it has 10,078 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 143,168 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willis Invest Counsel holds 40,725 shares. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 72,836 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.65% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hap Trading Ltd Co holds 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 27,397 shares. American Commercial Bank has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,905 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Vadala Shawn sold $448,900. FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M worth of stock. $1.00M worth of stock was sold by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12. The insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19M. SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,296 are held by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. 219,468 were accumulated by Cap Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny. Fiduciary Trust reported 35,474 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 7 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 994 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,590 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh stated it has 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Co accumulated 896 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 1,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,949 shares stake. Legacy Private Trust Com reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 373 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 30,348 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 501 shares.