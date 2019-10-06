United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $4.78 Million; As Tfs Finl (TFSL) Valuation Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Lowered by $717,516 Its Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 39,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 200,435 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, down from 240,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 84,318 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 55.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold TFSL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.98 million shares or 0.33% less from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 1.16 million shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $41.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX).